Shares of Clearwater Rank the Lowest in Terms of Price to Book Ratio in the Paper Products Industry (CLW, UFS, GLT, SWM, NP)

Below are the three companies in the Paper Products industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Clearwater ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.60. Domtar Corp is next with a a price to book ratio of 0.98. Glatfelter ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 1.05.

Schweitzer-Maudu follows with a a price to book ratio of 2.07, and Neenah Paper Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 2.71.

