Shares of Clearwater Rank the Lowest in Terms of Forward Earnings Yield in the Paper Products Industry (CLW, GLT, NP, SWM, UFS)

Below are the three companies in the Paper Products industry with the lowest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Clearwater ranks lowest with a forward earnings yield of 7.0%. Glatfelter is next with a forward earnings yield of 10.2%. Neenah Paper Inc ranks third lowest with a forward earnings yield of 12.7%.

Schweitzer-Maudu follows with a forward earnings yield of 14.7%, and Domtar Corp rounds out the bottom five with a forward earnings yield of 18.8%.

