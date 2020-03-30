Shares of Clearwater Rank the Highest in Terms of Revenue Per Employee in the Paper Products Industry (CLW, UFS, RFP, GLT, NP)
Below are the three companies in the Paper Products industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.
Clearwater ranks highest with a an RPE of $527,000. Domtar Corp is next with a an RPE of $520,000. Resolute Forest Products Inc ranks third highest with a an RPE of $467,000.
Glatfelter follows with a an RPE of $387,000, and Neenah Paper Inc rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $384,000.
SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Neenah Paper Inc on February 20th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $65.15. Since that call, shares of Neenah Paper Inc have fallen 39.4%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.
Keywords: highest revenue per employee clearwater domtar corp resolute forest products inc glatfelter neenah paper inc