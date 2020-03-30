Shares of Clearwater Rank the Highest in Terms of Revenue Per Employee in the Paper Products Industry (CLW, UFS, RFP, GLT, NP)

Below are the three companies in the Paper Products industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Clearwater ranks highest with a an RPE of $527,000. Domtar Corp is next with a an RPE of $520,000. Resolute Forest Products Inc ranks third highest with a an RPE of $467,000.

Glatfelter follows with a an RPE of $387,000, and Neenah Paper Inc rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $384,000.

