Shares of Clearwater Rank the Highest in Terms of Debt to Equity Ratio in the Paper Products Industry (CLW, SWM, GLT, NP, UFS)

Below are the three companies in the Paper Products industry with the highest debt to equity ratios. The Debt/Equity ratio measures a company's leverage and a high level often implies that a company has financed much of its growth with debt.

Clearwater ranks highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 126.1. Schweitzer-Maudu is next with a a debt to equity ratio of 125.2. Glatfelter ranks third highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 67.9.

Neenah Paper Inc follows with a a debt to equity ratio of 63.9, and Domtar Corp rounds out the top five with a a debt to equity ratio of 45.5.

