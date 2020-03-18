Shares of Clear Channel-A Rank the Lowest in Terms of Free Cash Flow Per Share in the Advertising Industry (CCO, MDCA, IPG, NCMI, OMC)
Below are the three companies in the Advertising industry with the lowest (positive) free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.
Clear Channel-A ranks lowest with a FCF per share of $0.22. Mdc Partners-A is next with a FCF per share of $1.49. Interpublic Grp ranks third lowest with a FCF per share of $1.86.
National Cinemed follows with a FCF per share of $1.95, and Omnicom Group rounds out the bottom five with a FCF per share of $8.04.
