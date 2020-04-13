Shares of Clear Channel-A Rank the Highest in Terms of Debt to Asset Ratio in the Advertising Industry (CCO, NCMI, MDCA, OMC, SCOR)

Below are the three companies in the Advertising industry with the highest debt to asset ratios. The Debt/Asset ratio shows the proportion of a company's assets that are financed through debt. If the ratio is greater than one, most of the company's assets are financed through debt.

Clear Channel-A ranks highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 89.48. Following is National Cinemed with a a debt to asset ratio of 80.42. Mdc Partners-A ranks third highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 51.98.

Omnicom Group follows with a a debt to asset ratio of 20.20, and Comscore Inc rounds out the top five with a a debt to asset ratio of 18.96.

