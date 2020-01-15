Shares of Citizens Inc Rank the Lowest in Terms of Sales per Share in the Life & Health Insurance Industry (CIA, TRUP, GNW, IHC, CNO)

Below are the three companies in the Life & Health Insurance industry with the lowest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Citizens Inc ranks lowest with a sales per share of $5.00. Trupanion Inc is next with a sales per share of $8.61. Genworth Financi ranks third lowest with a sales per share of $16.50.

Indep Hldg Co follows with a sales per share of $22.13, and Cno Financial Gr rounds out the bottom five with a sales per share of $25.14.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Cno Financial Gr. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Cno Financial Gr in search of a potential trend change.