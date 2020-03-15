Shares of Citizens Inc Rank the Lowest in Terms of Return on Equity in the Life & Health Insurance Industry (CIA, CNO, GNW, NWLI, MET)

Below are the three companies in the Life & Health Insurance industry with the lowest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Citizens Inc ranks lowest with a ROE of -1,731.0%. Following is Cno Financial Gr with a ROE of 428.4%. Genworth Financi ranks third lowest with a ROE of 599.3%.

National Weste-A follows with a ROE of 636.0%, and Metlife Inc rounds out the bottom five with a ROE of 725.1%.

