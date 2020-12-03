Shares of Citigroup Inc Rank the Highest in Terms of Debt to Asset Ratio in the Diversified Banks Industry (C, JPM, BAC, WFC, USB)
Below are the three companies in the Diversified Banks industry with the highest debt to asset ratios. The Debt/Asset ratio shows the proportion of a company's assets that are financed through debt. If the ratio is greater than one, most of the company's assets are financed through debt.
Citigroup Inc ranks highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 30.34. Following is Jpmorgan Chase with a a debt to asset ratio of 23.95. Bank Of America ranks third highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 22.71.
Wells Fargo & Co follows with a a debt to asset ratio of 16.82, and Us Bancorp rounds out the top five with a a debt to asset ratio of 10.59.
