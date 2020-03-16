Shares of Citigroup Inc Down on Above Average Volume, Moving Against Trend (C)

Citigroup Inc's stock is down 20.7% to $40.47 on heavy trading volume. About 40.5 million shares have been traded today, as compared to the 30-day average volume of 19.4 million shares. Spikes in volume can validate a breakout or signify a potential turning point.

Over the past year, Citigroup Inchas traded in a range of $40.30 to $83.11 and are now at $40.47. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.8%.