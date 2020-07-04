Shares of Cit Group Inc Rank the Highest in Terms of Relative Performance in the Regional Banks Industry (CIT , FITB , SIVB , MTB , PNC )

We looked at the Regional Banks industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Cit Group Inc (NYSE:CIT ) ranks first with a gain of 18.19%; Fifth Third Banc (NASDAQ:FITB ) ranks second with a gain of 15.63%; and Svb Financial Gr (NASDAQ:SIVB ) ranks third with a gain of 14.34%.

M&T Bank Corp (NYSE:MTB ) follows with a gain of 12.13% and Pnc Financial Se (NYSE:PNC ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 11.69%.

