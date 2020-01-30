Shares of Cirrus Logic Inc Down on Above Average Volume, Moving Against Trend (CRUS)

The price of Cirrus Logic Inc shares has slipped to $87.11 (a -6.7% change) on heavy trading volume. About 652,000 shares have been traded today, as compared to the 30-day average volume of 569,000 shares. Spikes in volume can validate a breakout or signify a potential turning point.

Over the past year, Cirrus Logic Inc has traded in a range of $35.36 to $86.65 and is now at $81.61, 131% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.06% higher and 0.86% higher over the past week, respectively.