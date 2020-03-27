Shares of Circor Intl Rank the Highest in Terms of Beta in the Industrial Machinery Industry (CIR, XONE, NNBR, KMT, SNHY)
Below are the three companies in the Industrial Machinery industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.
Circor Intl ranks highest with a a beta of 1.8. Exone Co/The is next with a a beta of 1.6. Nn Inc ranks third highest with a a beta of 1.6.
Kennametal Inc follows with a a beta of 1.5, and Sun Hydraulics rounds out the top five with a a beta of 1.5.
SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Nn Inc on February 27th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $7.67. Since that call, shares of Nn Inc have fallen 68.9%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.
