Shares of Cimpress Nv Rank the Lowest in Terms of Earnings Yield in the Commercial Printing Industry (CMPR, BRC, EBF, LABL, INWK)

Below are the three companies in the Commercial Printing industry with the lowest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.

Cimpress Nv ranks lowest with a an earnings yield of 0.3%. Brady Corp - A is next with a an earnings yield of 2.6%. Ennis Inc ranks third lowest with a an earnings yield of 5.3%.

Multi-Color Corp follows with a an earnings yield of 7.6%, and Innerworkings In rounds out the bottom five with a an earnings yield of 8.6%.

