Shares of Cimpress Nv Rank the Highest in Terms of Projected Earnings Growth in the Commercial Printing Industry (CMPR, QUAD, INWK, DLX, BRC)

Below are the three companies in the Commercial Printing industry with the highest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Cimpress Nv ranks highest with a projected earnings growth of 74.8%. Quad Graphics In is next with a projected earnings growth of 44.4%. Innerworkings In ranks third highest with a projected earnings growth of 40.7%.

Deluxe Corp follows with a projected earnings growth of 8.5%, and Brady Corp - A rounds out the top five with a projected earnings growth of 2.9%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Quad Graphics In on October 30th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $5.54. Since that call, shares of Quad Graphics In have fallen 14.5%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.