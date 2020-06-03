Shares of Ciena Corp Rank the Highest in Terms of Relative Performance in the Communications Equipment Industry (CIEN , LITE , CALX , COMM , MSI )

Below are the top five companies in the Communications Equipment industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Ciena Corp (NYSE:CIEN ) ranks first with a gain of 3.22%; Lumentum Hol (NASDAQ:LITE ) ranks second with a gain of 0.68%; and Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX ) ranks third with a loss of 0.89%.

Commscope Holdin (NASDAQ:COMM ) follows with a loss of 0.95% and Motorola Solutio (NYSE:MSI ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 1.70%.

