Shares of Church & Dwight Rank the Lowest in Terms of Sales per Share in the Household Products Industry (CHD, CL, PG, WDFC, ENR)
Below are the three companies in the Household Products industry with the lowest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.
Church & Dwight ranks lowest with a sales per share of $15.73. Following is Colgate-Palmoliv with a sales per share of $17.85. Procter & Gamble ranks third lowest with a sales per share of $25.96.
Wd-40 Co follows with a sales per share of $28.11, and Energizer Holdin rounds out the bottom five with a sales per share of $29.40.
