MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Shares of Church & Dwight Rank the Lowest in Terms of Sales per Share in the Household Products Industry (CHD, CL, PG, WDFC, ENR)

Written on Fri, 03/13/2020 - 12:12am
By Amy Schwartz

Below are the three companies in the Household Products industry with the lowest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Church & Dwight ranks lowest with a sales per share of $15.73. Following is Colgate-Palmoliv with a sales per share of $17.85. Procter & Gamble ranks third lowest with a sales per share of $25.96.

Wd-40 Co follows with a sales per share of $28.11, and Energizer Holdin rounds out the bottom five with a sales per share of $29.40.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Church & Dwight and will alert subscribers who have CHD in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Keywords: lowest sales per share church & dwight colgate-palmoliv Procter & Gamble wd-40 co energizer holdin

Ticker(s): CHD CL PG WDFC ENR

Contact Amy Schwartz