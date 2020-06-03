Shares of China Green Agriculture Inc Rank the Lowest in Terms of Price to Book Ratio in the Fertilizers & Agricultural Chemicals Industry (CGA, UAN, MOS, AVD, CF)

Below are the three companies in the Fertilizers & Agricultural Chemicals industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

China Green Agriculture Inc ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.02. CVR Partners LP is next with a a price to book ratio of 0.39. Mosaic Co/The ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.55.

Amer Vanguard follows with a a price to book ratio of 1.55, and Cf Industries Ho rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 2.46.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Cf Industries Ho on January 6th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $45.62. Since that call, shares of Cf Industries Ho have fallen 15.1%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.