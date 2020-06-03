Shares of China Green Agriculture Inc Rank the Lowest in Terms of Price to Book Ratio in the Fertilizers & Agricultural Chemicals Industry (CGA, UAN, MOS, AVD, CF)
Below are the three companies in the Fertilizers & Agricultural Chemicals industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.
China Green Agriculture Inc ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.02. CVR Partners LP is next with a a price to book ratio of 0.39. Mosaic Co/The ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.55.
Amer Vanguard follows with a a price to book ratio of 1.55, and Cf Industries Ho rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 2.46.
