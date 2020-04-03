Shares of China Green Agriculture Inc Rank the Highest in Terms of Sales per Share in the Fertilizers & Agricultural Chemicals Industry (CGA, SMG, MON, FMC, MOS)

Below are the three companies in the Fertilizers & Agricultural Chemicals industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

China Green Agriculture Inc ranks highest with a sales per share of $90.54. Scotts Miracle is next with a sales per share of $46.44. Monsanto Co ranks third highest with a sales per share of $33.16.

Fmc Corp follows with a sales per share of $25.98, and Mosaic Co/The rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $21.67.

