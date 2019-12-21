Shares of Chimerix Inc Rank the Lowest in Terms of EPS Growth in the Biotechnology Industry (CMRX, MACK, CDTX, NLNK, OPHT)

Below are the three companies in the Biotechnology industry with the lowest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates. The long-term growth rate is the expected annual increase in operating EPS over the next three to five years.

Chimerix Inc ranks lowest with a EPS growth of 38.9%. Merrimack Pharma is next with a EPS growth of 156.3%. Cidara Therapeut ranks third lowest with a EPS growth of 181.8%.

Newlink Genetics follows with a EPS growth of 212.1%, and Ophth0Tech Corp rounds out the bottom five with a EPS growth of 250.0%.

