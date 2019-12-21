Shares of Chimerix Inc Rank the Lowest in Terms of EPS Growth in the Biotechnology Industry (CMRX, MACK, CDTX, NLNK, OPHT)
Below are the three companies in the Biotechnology industry with the lowest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates. The long-term growth rate is the expected annual increase in operating EPS over the next three to five years.
Chimerix Inc ranks lowest with a EPS growth of 38.9%. Merrimack Pharma is next with a EPS growth of 156.3%. Cidara Therapeut ranks third lowest with a EPS growth of 181.8%.
Newlink Genetics follows with a EPS growth of 212.1%, and Ophth0Tech Corp rounds out the bottom five with a EPS growth of 250.0%.
SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Newlink Genetics on October 23rd, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $1.56. Since that recommendation, shares of Newlink Genetics have risen 3.5%. We continue to monitor Newlink Genetics for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.
Keywords: lowest eps growth chimerix inc merrimack pharma cidara therapeut newlink genetics ophth0tech corp