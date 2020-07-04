Shares of Chicago Bridge & Rank the Lowest in Terms of Current Ratio in the Construction & Engineering Industry (CBI, ACM, FIX, KBR, EME)

Below are the three companies in the Construction & Engineering industry with the lowest current ratios. Current ratio is useful to get an idea of how quickly a company can repay its short-term liabilities with its short-term assets. The higher the current ratio, the more capable the company is of paying its obligations.

Chicago Bridge & ranks lowest with a a current ratio of 0.3. Following is Aecom with a a current ratio of 1.2. Comfort Systems ranks third lowest with a a current ratio of 1.3.

Kbr Inc follows with a a current ratio of 1.3, and Emcor Group Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a current ratio of 1.4.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Kbr Inc. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Kbr Inc in search of a potential trend change.