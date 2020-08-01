Shares of Chesapeake Util Rank the Lowest in Terms of Current Ratio in the Gas Utilities Industry (CPK, OGS, SJI, SR, ATO)

Below are the three companies in the Gas Utilities industry with the lowest current ratios. Current ratio is useful to get an idea of how quickly a company can repay its short-term liabilities with its short-term assets. The higher the current ratio, the more capable the company is of paying its obligations.

Chesapeake Util ranks lowest with a a current ratio of 0.4. One Gas Inc is next with a a current ratio of 0.5. South Jersey Ind ranks third lowest with a a current ratio of 0.5.

Spire Inc. follows with a a current ratio of 0.5, and Atmos Energy rounds out the bottom five with a a current ratio of 0.5.

