Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners LP Rank the Highest in Terms of Debt to Equity Ratio in the Oil & Gas Storage & Transportation Industry (CQP, TK, CAPL, SUN, GLOG)

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Storage & Transportation industry with the highest debt to equity ratios. The Debt/Equity ratio measures a company's leverage and a high level often implies that a company has financed much of its growth with debt.

Cheniere Energy Partners LP ranks highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 2,008.3. Following is Teekay Corp with a a debt to equity ratio of 589.1. CrossAmerica Partners LP ranks third highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 470.2.

Sunoco LP follows with a a debt to equity ratio of 380.7, and Gaslog Ltd rounds out the top five with a a debt to equity ratio of 343.8.

