Shares of Chegg Inc Rank the Lowest in Terms of Sales per Share in the Education Services Industry (CHGG, ABCD, HMHC, UTI, APEI)

Written on Sat, 02/15/2020 - 12:28am
By Amy Schwartz

Below are the three companies in the Education Services industry with the lowest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Chegg Inc ranks lowest with a sales per share of $2.57. Cambium Learning is next with a sales per share of $3.41. Houghton Mifflin ranks third lowest with a sales per share of $11.42.

Universal Technical Institute Inc follows with a sales per share of $12.78, and American Public rounds out the bottom five with a sales per share of $18.36.

