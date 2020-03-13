Shares of Chegg Inc Rank the Lowest in Terms of Sales per Share in the Education Services Industry (CHGG, ABCD, HMHC, APEI, LOPE)

Below are the three companies in the Education Services industry with the lowest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Chegg Inc ranks lowest with a sales per share of $2.57. Following is Cambium Learning with a sales per share of $3.41. Houghton Mifflin ranks third lowest with a sales per share of $11.42.

American Public follows with a sales per share of $18.36, and Grand Canyon Edu rounds out the bottom five with a sales per share of $21.17.

