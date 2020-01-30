Shares of Chegg Inc Rank the Highest in Terms of PEG Ratio in the Education Services Industry (CHGG, BFAM, LRN, DV, LOPE)

Below are the three companies in the Education Services industry with the highest price to earnings to growth (PEG) ratios. PEG is valuable in assessing the tradeoff between the price of a stock and expected growth. Generally, the lower the PEG, the better.

Chegg Inc ranks highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.04. Bright Horizons is next with a a PEG ratio of 0.03. K12 Inc ranks third highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.02.

Devry Education follows with a a PEG ratio of 0.01, and Grand Canyon Edu rounds out the top five with a a PEG ratio of 0.01.

