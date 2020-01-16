Shares of Chegg Inc Rank the Highest in Terms of Forward P/E Ratio in the Education Services Industry (CHGG, BFAM, STRA, LRN, ABCD)

Below are the three companies in the Education Services industry with the highest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

Chegg Inc ranks highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 77.60. Following is Bright Horizons with a a forward P/E ratio of 45.20. Strayer Educatio ranks third highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 37.00.

K12 Inc follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 32.44, and Cambium Learning rounds out the top five with a a forward P/E ratio of 30.81.

