Shares of Chefs Warehouse Rank the Highest in Terms of P/E Ratio in the Food Distributors Industry (CHEF, SYY, ANDE, SPTN, UNFI)

Below are the three companies in the Food Distributors industry with the highest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

Chefs Warehouse ranks highest with a a P/E ratio of 77.39. Sysco Corp is next with a a P/E ratio of 27.92. Andersons Inc ranks third highest with a a P/E ratio of 19.83.

Spartannash Co follows with a a P/E ratio of 6.13, and United Natural rounds out the top five with a a P/E ratio of 2.83.

