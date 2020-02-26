Shares of Charter Commun-A Rank the Lowest in Terms of Earnings Yield in the Cable & Satellite Industry (CHTR, CABO, CMCSA, DISH, LORL)

Below are the three companies in the Cable & Satellite industry with the lowest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.

Charter Commun-A ranks lowest with a an earnings yield of 0.6%. Cable One Inc is next with a an earnings yield of 1.5%. Comcast Corp-A ranks third lowest with a an earnings yield of 4.9%.

Dish Network-A follows with a an earnings yield of 6.3%, and Loral Space & Co rounds out the bottom five with a an earnings yield of 6.4%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Charter Commun-A and will alert subscribers who have CHTR in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.