Shares of Charter Commun-A Rank the Lowest in Terms of Earnings Yield in the Cable & Satellite Industry (CHTR, CABO, CMCSA, DISH, LORL)
Below are the three companies in the Cable & Satellite industry with the lowest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.
Charter Commun-A ranks lowest with a an earnings yield of 0.6%. Cable One Inc is next with a an earnings yield of 1.5%. Comcast Corp-A ranks third lowest with a an earnings yield of 4.9%.
Dish Network-A follows with a an earnings yield of 6.3%, and Loral Space & Co rounds out the bottom five with a an earnings yield of 6.4%.
