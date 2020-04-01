Shares of Chart Industries Rank the Highest in Terms of Projected Earnings Growth in the Industrial Machinery Industry (GTLS, FLOW, KMT, MWA, NPO)

Below are the three companies in the Industrial Machinery industry with the highest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Chart Industries ranks highest with a projected earnings growth of 93.4%. Following is Spx Flow Inc with a projected earnings growth of 90.9%. Kennametal Inc ranks third highest with a projected earnings growth of 70.3%.

Mueller Water-A follows with a projected earnings growth of 60.3%, and Enpro Industries rounds out the top five with a projected earnings growth of 59.0%.

