Shares of Ch Robinson Rank the Lowest in Terms of Beta in the Air Freight & Logistics Industry (CHRW, EXPD, ECHO, ATSG, FWRD)

Below are the three companies in the Air Freight & Logistics industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.

Ch Robinson ranks lowest with a a beta of 0.9. Expeditors Intl is next with a a beta of 1.0. Echo Global Logi ranks third lowest with a a beta of 1.0.

Air Transport Se follows with a a beta of 1.1, and Forward Air Corp rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 1.1.

