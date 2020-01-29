Shares of Ch Robinson Are Down on Strong Volume (CHRW)

Shares of Ch Robinson are trading down 6.5% to $72.79 today on above average volume. Approximately 1.2 million shares have changed hands today vs. average 30-day volume of 1.1 million shares. Unusually high volume can signify a potential turning point or validate a breakout.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Ch Robinson. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Ch Robinson in search of a potential trend change.

Over the past year, Ch Robinsonhas traded in a range of $71.76 to $92.72 and are now at $74.52. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.2% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.