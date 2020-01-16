Shares of Cf Industries Ho Rank the Highest in Terms of Forward P/E Ratio in the Fertilizers & Agricultural Chemicals Industry (CF, SMG, MON, AVD, FMC)

Below are the three companies in the Fertilizers & Agricultural Chemicals industry with the highest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

Cf Industries Ho ranks highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 25.95. Scotts Miracle is next with a a forward P/E ratio of 23.39. Monsanto Co ranks third highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 20.82.

Amer Vanguard follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 20.22, and Fmc Corp rounds out the top five with a a forward P/E ratio of 14.59.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Fmc Corp on October 28th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $84.29. Since that recommendation, shares of Fmc Corp have risen 16.6%. We continue to monitor Fmc Corp for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.