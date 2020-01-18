Shares of Cerus Corp Rank the Lowest in Terms of Return on Equity in the Health Care Supplies Industry (CERS, ELGX, ALR, XRAY, STAA)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Supplies industry with the lowest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Cerus Corp ranks lowest with a ROE of -8,792.9%. Endologix Inc is next with a ROE of -8,432.7%. Alere Inc ranks third lowest with a ROE of -2,331.1%.

Dentsply Sirona follows with a ROE of -2,059.4%, and Staar Surgical rounds out the bottom five with a ROE of 145.6%.

