Shares of Cerus Corp Rank the Highest in Terms of Relative Performance in the Health Care Supplies Industry (CERS , QDEL , COO , HAE , MMSI )

Below are the top five companies in the Health Care Supplies industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Cerus Corp (NASDAQ:CERS ) ranks first with a gain of 3.98%; Quidel Corp (NASDAQ:QDEL ) ranks second with a gain of 2.73%; and Cooper Cos Inc (NYSE:COO ) ranks third with a gain of 2.63%.

Haemonetics Corp (NYSE:HAE ) follows with a gain of 0.55% and Merit Medical (NASDAQ:MMSI ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 0.90%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Haemonetics Corp. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Haemonetics Corp in search of a potential trend change.