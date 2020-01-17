Shares of Centurylink Inc Rank the Lowest in Terms of Price to Book Ratio in the Alternative Carriers Industry (CTL, ORBC, IRDM, PDVW, VG)

Below are the three companies in the Alternative Carriers industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Centurylink Inc ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.63. Following is Orbcomm Inc with a a price to book ratio of 1.29. Iridium Communic ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 2.09.

Pdvwireless Inc follows with a a price to book ratio of 3.20, and Vonage Holdings rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 4.19.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Pdvwireless Inc on April 23rd, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $38.67. Since that recommendation, shares of Pdvwireless Inc have risen 19.9%. We continue to monitor Pdvwireless Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.