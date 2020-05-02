Shares of Centurylink Inc Rank the Highest in Terms of Sales per Share in the Alternative Carriers Industry (CTL, I, CCOI, ZAYO, VG)
Below are the three companies in the Alternative Carriers industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.
Centurylink Inc ranks highest with a sales per share of $26.58. Intelsat Sa is next with a sales per share of $18.08. Cogent Communica ranks third highest with a sales per share of $11.08.
Zayo Group Holdi follows with a sales per share of $10.47, and Vonage Holdings rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $4.43.
