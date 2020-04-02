Shares of Century Communit Rank the Highest in Terms of Relative Performance in the Homebuilding Industry (CCS , MDC , TMHC , WLH , MTH )

Below are the top five companies in the Homebuilding industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Century Communit (NYSE:CCS ) ranks first with a gain of 4.52%; Mdc Holdings Inc (NYSE:MDC ) ranks second with a gain of 3.35%; and Taylor Morriso-A (NYSE:TMHC ) ranks third with a gain of 3.01%.

William Lyon-A (NYSE:WLH ) follows with a gain of 2.72% and Meritage Homes C (NYSE:MTH ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 1.63%.

