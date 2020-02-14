MySmarTrend
Shares of Centerpoint Ener Rank the Highest in Terms of Return on Equity in the Multi-Utilities Industry (CNP, D, PEG, BKH, WEC)

Below are the three companies in the Multi-Utilities industry with the highest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Centerpoint Ener ranks highest with a ROE of 4,205.4%. Following is Dominion Energy with a ROE of 1,760.4%. Pub Serv Enterp ranks third highest with a ROE of 1,488.8%.

Black Hills Corp follows with a ROE of 1,337.0%, and Wec Energy Group rounds out the top five with a ROE of 1,316.6%.

