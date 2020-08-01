Shares of Centerpoint Ener Rank the Highest in Terms of Forward Earnings Yield in the Multi-Utilities Industry (CNP, PEG, D, NWE, ED)

Below are the three companies in the Multi-Utilities industry with the highest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Centerpoint Ener ranks highest with a forward earnings yield of 5.9%. Pub Serv Enterp is next with a forward earnings yield of 5.4%. Dominion Energy ranks third highest with a forward earnings yield of 4.9%.

Northwestern Cor follows with a forward earnings yield of 4.9%, and Cons Edison Inc rounds out the top five with a forward earnings yield of 4.9%.

