Shares of Centerpoint Ener Rank the Highest in Terms of Forward Earnings Yield in the Multi-Utilities Industry (CNP, PEG, D, ED, NWE)

Below are the three companies in the Multi-Utilities industry with the highest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Centerpoint Ener ranks highest with a forward earnings yield of 5.9%. Pub Serv Enterp is next with a forward earnings yield of 5.4%. Dominion Energy ranks third highest with a forward earnings yield of 4.8%.

Cons Edison Inc follows with a forward earnings yield of 4.6%, and Northwestern Cor rounds out the top five with a forward earnings yield of 4.5%.

