Shares of Centene Corp Rank the Lowest in Terms of PEG Ratio in the Managed Health Care Industry (CNC, MGLN, GTS, CI, MOH)

Below are the three companies in the Managed Health Care industry with the lowest price to earnings to growth (PEG) ratios. PEG is valuable in assessing the tradeoff between the price of a stock and expected growth. Generally, the lower the PEG, the better.

Centene Corp ranks lowest with a a PEG ratio of 0.01. Magellan Health is next with a a PEG ratio of 0.01. Triple-S Mgmt-B ranks third lowest with a a PEG ratio of 0.01.

Cigna Corp follows with a a PEG ratio of 0.01, and Molina Healthcar rounds out the bottom five with a a PEG ratio of 0.01.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Centene Corp on October 18th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $46.87. Since that recommendation, shares of Centene Corp have risen 25.8%. We continue to monitor Centene Corp for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.