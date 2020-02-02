Shares of Centene Corp Rank the Lowest in Terms of Beta in the Managed Health Care Industry (CNC, GTS, MOH, WCG, HUM)

Below are the three companies in the Managed Health Care industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.

Centene Corp ranks lowest with a a beta of 0.7. Following is Triple-S Mgmt-B with a a beta of 0.7. Molina Healthcar ranks third lowest with a a beta of 0.8.

Wellcare Health follows with a a beta of 0.8, and Humana Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 0.8.

