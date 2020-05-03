Shares of Centene Corp Rank the Highest in Terms of Relative Performance in the Managed Health Care Industry (CNC , ANTM , HUM , CI , UNH )

Below are the top five companies in the Managed Health Care industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC ) ranks first with a gain of 15.10%; Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM ) ranks second with a gain of 14.92%; and Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM ) ranks third with a gain of 11.84%.

Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI ) follows with a gain of 10.72% and Unitedhealth Grp (NYSE:UNH ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 4.70%.

