Shares of Cedar Fair L.P. Rank the Highest in Terms of Debt to Equity Ratio in the Leisure Facilities Industry (FUN, SEAS, MTN, TRK, ISCA)
Below are the three companies in the Leisure Facilities industry with the highest debt to equity ratios. The Debt/Equity ratio measures a company's leverage and a high level often implies that a company has financed much of its growth with debt.
Cedar Fair L.P. ranks highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 5,130.8. Seaworld Enterta is next with a a debt to equity ratio of 536.5. Vail Resorts ranks third highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 81.0.
Speedway Motorsp follows with a a debt to equity ratio of 24.7, and Intl Speedway-A rounds out the top five with a a debt to equity ratio of 17.8.
