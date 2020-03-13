Shares of Cdw Corp/De Rank the Highest in Terms of Return on Equity in the Technology Distributors Industry (CDW, SYX, PLUS, NSIT, SNX)
Below are the three companies in the Technology Distributors industry with the highest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.
Cdw Corp/De ranks highest with a ROE of 6,222.0%. Systemax Inc is next with a ROE of 3,391.0%. Eplus Inc ranks third highest with a ROE of 1,581.1%.
Insight Enterpri follows with a ROE of 1,357.8%, and Synnex Corp rounds out the top five with a ROE of 1,200.8%.
