Shares of Cdw Corp/De Rank the Highest in Terms of Debt to Asset Ratio in the Technology Distributors Industry (CDW, AXE, SNX, ARW, TECD)
Below are the three companies in the Technology Distributors industry with the highest debt to asset ratios. The Debt/Asset ratio shows the proportion of a company's assets that are financed through debt. If the ratio is greater than one, most of the company's assets are financed through debt.
Cdw Corp/De ranks highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 46.51. Following is Anixter Intl Inc with a a debt to asset ratio of 29.35. Synnex Corp ranks third highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 25.22.
Arrow Electronic follows with a a debt to asset ratio of 19.98, and Tech Data Corp rounds out the top five with a a debt to asset ratio of 12.95.
