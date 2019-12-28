Shares of Cbl & Assoc Prop Rank the Highest in Terms of Debt to Equity Ratio in the Retail REITs Industry (CBL, PEI, SPG, ALX, WPG)
Below are the three companies in the Retail REITs industry with the highest debt to equity ratios. The Debt/Equity ratio measures a company's leverage and a high level often implies that a company has financed much of its growth with debt.
Cbl & Assoc Prop ranks highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 823.5. Penn Reit is next with a a debt to equity ratio of 689.5. Simon Property ranks third highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 675.5.
Alexander'S Inc follows with a a debt to equity ratio of 360.6, and Washington Prime rounds out the top five with a a debt to equity ratio of 323.1.
