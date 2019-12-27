Shares of Cbl & Assoc Prop Rank the Highest in Terms of Beta in the Retail REITs Industry (CBL, WPG, BFS, PEI, UE)
Below are the three companies in the Retail REITs industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.
Cbl & Assoc Prop ranks highest with a a beta of 1.2. Washington Prime is next with a a beta of 1.1. Saul Centers Inc ranks third highest with a a beta of 0.9.
Penn Reit follows with a a beta of 0.9, and Urban Edge P rounds out the top five with a a beta of 0.9.
