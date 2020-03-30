Shares of Cavco Industries Rank the Highest in Terms of PEG Ratio in the Homebuilding Industry (CVCO, NVR, MDC, MTH, DHI)

Below are the three companies in the Homebuilding industry with the highest price to earnings to growth (PEG) ratios. PEG is valuable in assessing the tradeoff between the price of a stock and expected growth. Generally, the lower the PEG, the better.

Cavco Industries ranks highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.02. Nvr Inc is next with a a PEG ratio of 0.01. Mdc Holdings Inc ranks third highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.01.

Meritage Homes C follows with a a PEG ratio of 0.00, and Dr Horton Inc rounds out the top five with a a PEG ratio of 0.00.

